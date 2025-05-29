John Mellencamp Shades Pat McAfee For Roasting Celebrity Knicks Fans During Game Four

Pat McAfee's WWE-style promo against famous New York Knicks fans during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals isn't sitting well with John Mellencamp ... who seems to be calling out the former Colts punter for his antics -- dubbing it "poor behavior."

The 73-year-old shared ahead of Game 5 between the Pacers and Knicks that he was disappointed "Hoosier hospitality" was not extended to the NY guests at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

"I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don't know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team -- and in turn, support our team," Mellencamp wrote on X.

"The audience booed those people. I'd say that was not Hoosier hospitality. One could say it's poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I've lived here my entire life."

It doesn't take much to realize he is talking about McAfee ... who was handed the mic to hype up the crowd during Tuesday's game -- all while talking some s*** to the likes of Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee in the process.

Pat McAfee just dropped a promo trolling Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet for being Knicks fans pic.twitter.com/KVY3Mr6G1J — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 28, 2025 @big_business_

While he probably wasn't aware his actions pissed off an Indiana legend, he did believe Stiller wasn't too fond of his promo. Despite that, Stiller extended an olive branch to the 38-year-old to attend Thursday's game at MSG, which he ended up declining.