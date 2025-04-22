Pat McAfee Viciously Choked Out During WWE's Monday Night Raw

Pat McAfee gave new meaning to the Monday blues during Raw ... the WWE commentator got choked out live on the airwaves!

It all went down Monday night in Las Vegas -- capping off a big WrestleMania weekend -- as the show came back from commercial break ... and Gunther was having a passionate chat with McAfee and Michael Cole ringside, expressing his displeasure with their commentary.

Gunther then put his hands on Cole, prompting the former NFL punter to stand up for his broadcast partner ... which proved to be a stupid move for Pat, who found himself in a sleeper hold.

The choke was no joke ... as the 37-year-old found himself in the grips of Gunther for nearly a minute, with his face looking like a tomato by the time officials got him out.

Once he came to, Pat was so out of it he couldn't even finish the show ... so Joe Tessitore took over.

Whether the confrontation ultimately leads to a match between the two remains to be seen, but if it does, don't count McAfee out -- 'cause he's no stranger to the ring. His last one-on-one match came in 2023 ... when he defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 39, thanks to an assist from George Kittle.

While he's found a home in the commentary booth ... Stone Cold Steve Austin believes McAfee could thrive in the squared circle full time -- telling us in 2023 he has "a natural feel for the business."