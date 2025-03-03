Pat McAfee Apologizes to Canadians After WWE Blowup

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

Pat McAfee wants to make peace with the folks up North ... explaining why he trashed the hell outta Canada after fans booed the "Star-Spangled Banner" at WWE this weekend -- while hoping to put the drama behind him.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter addressed Saturday's outburst at "Elimination Chamber" on the "Pat McAfee Show" ... saying he has so much pride in America, he instantly went into defense mode when folks in the Rogers Centre in Toronto jeered during the national anthem.

As we previously reported, McAfee called Canada "terrible" ... adding it "sucks" the spectators started off the big night on such a sour note.

The ESPN talent said Monday he's heard from some upset Canadians over the past few days ... and understands their frustrations with his words.

McAfee said his initial reaction every time the U.S.A.'s anthem is disrespected is to let out a "f*** you" ... and while he gets why Canadians booed, he personally doesn't think of politics when he hears another country's song -- which is why he got so upset.

It all stems from President Trump's threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian exports and his desire to make Canada our 51st state ... but as he put it, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doesn't cross his mind when he hears "O Canada."