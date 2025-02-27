Mary Kate Cornett Calls Out Pat McAfee, Antonio Brown For Spreading 'Complete Lies'

The Ole Miss student accused of sleeping with her boyfriend's father is hellbent on clearing her name ... and she's calling out big sports names like Antonio Brown and Pat McAfee for spreading "complete lies" to their massive audiences.

Mary Kate Cornett -- a member of the Kappa Delta sorority in Oxford -- claims she's at the center of a "deliberate and coordinated cyberattack" involving straight-up false information about her personal life.

Her name was a trending topic on X after countless users shared the allegations this week ... which her family believes started as "some sort of fraternity prank that has mushroomed out of control."

In a statement on Facebook, Mary Kate said her safety is now at risk as a result of the scandal's popularity ... and she's since gotten legal counsel and law enforcement -- including the FBI -- involved.

MKC stated fake or altered screenshots, AI-generated videos and "manipulated" pictures are spreading like wildfire online via irresponsible social media aggregators ... and pointed the finger at the Super Bowl champ and ESPN talent for being part of the problem.

MKC said Brown and McAfee "shared these utter and complete lies with zero interest in the truth, but instead spreading outlandish conjecture."

McAfee brought up the rumor in a conversation with ESPN insider Adam Schefter on his "Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday's show ... while Brown shared a meme referencing the bogus rumor.

Cornett has set up a fundraiser in light of the scandal ... in hopes of helping victims of similar defamatory cyber attacks and public doxxing.

"Ultimately, I have confidence we will get through this and ask for any and all support while our family and others affected slowly heal," Cornett said.