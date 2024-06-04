Pat McAfee Says Caitlin Clark Accepted His Apology For 'White Bitch' Remark

Everything seems to be A-OK with Pat McAfee and Caitlin Clark following his controversial "white bitch" comment -- the ESPN personality said Tuesday the WNBA star has accepted his apology for the remark.

The former NFL player said on the "Pat McAfee Show" he reached out to Clark and the Indiana Fever as soon as he realized he had set the internet on fire with his statement.

He said a short time after he extended the olive branch, the team messaged him back and said they were "all good."

"No blood," he added. "We move forward. And she appreciates us reaching out and apologizing."

McAfee then spent several minutes explaining that he meant nothing but praise when he uttered the words during his show Monday. He said he tends to call people derogatory names when doling out compliments -- pointing out that he had dubbed Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce "assholes" when onstage at last year's ESPYs.

Still, he realized he probably shouldn't have used the verbiage to describe Clark.

"Obviously, that’s a massive f*** up on my end," McAfee said. "I apologize for that."