Bob Costas Rips WNBA Coverage, Cites Angel Reese 'Black on Black' Incident

Legendary sports announcer Bob Costas is calling out the hypocrisy within the WNBA ... saying fans are choosing when to be outraged based on race -- pointing to a "Black on Black" incident involving Angel Reese to make his case.

A hard foul on Caitlin Clark resulted in a ton of backlash toward Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter over the weekend ... with many claiming opponents are going too hard on the rookie sensation.

Costas says that energy was nowhere to be found for Reese earlier this season ... when Connecticut Sun player Alyssa Thomas grabbed her by the neck and pulled her to the court, resulting in a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection.

"The reason why that doesn't spark as much conversation isn't just that Caitlin Clark is a bigger star than Alyssa Thomas," Costas said on CNN on Monday. "It's because it's a Black on Black incident and you don't have that dynamic that people can comment on, yes, but also exaggerate and make the entire story sometimes."

Costas explained he's seen the way Clark has been treated in every other sport over the years -- rookies get bullied all the time for being newbies, but people are upset because the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar is white.

Clark's presence has put a huge spotlight on the W ... sparking debate left and right.

