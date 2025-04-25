Pat McAfee Hits Vape Pen During First Round Of NFL Draft, Mike McCarthy Declines

The NFL draft is a stressful time for both the prospects and the media covering it ... so Pat McAfee decided to unwind a little while working the event -- hitting a vape pen to put his mind at ease!!

Fans taking in McAfee's first-round coverage out in Green Bay caught the 37-year-old enjoying a product that was thrown to him at one point in the night ... although it's unclear what exactly was in the device.

Buddy sent me this video. Lol. 😂



Pat McAfee just wildn’ here in Green Bay for the #NFLDraft. Former #Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy wanted no part of it. pic.twitter.com/wy9ThMAakx — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) April 25, 2025 @KyleMalzhan

A loud cheer erupted after he ripped the Pen Stiller ... and even though McAfee knows sharing is caring, former head coach and special guest Mike McCarthy politely elected to decline joining in on the fun.

It wasn't the only item that found its way to McAfee ... as a fan apparently threw a pre-roll joint to him while he was live on the air.

"Yeah, a little bit of a gift potentially coming from the crowd, which I am very appreciative," he said.

Whether he sparked the gift during a break or saved it for later in the night is unknown -- and don't worry, folks ... if the extracurriculars involved cannabis, the city of Green Bay lowered the fines for possessing 28 grams or less to $0 for those 21 or older back in 2022.