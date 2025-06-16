Knicks Legend Dick Barnett's 1970 Championship Ring Hitting Auction Block

Listen up, Knicks fans ... there's an opportunity to own a piece of franchise history -- Dick Barnett's NBA championship ring is about to hit the auction block, just months after the legendary guard passed away.

TMZ Sports has learned Barnett's ring is from the 1970 season ... when DB, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Phil Jackson and the rest of the Knicks defeated the Lakers in seven games in the NBA Finals.

The item is sweet ... and has a bunch of odes to the NYK season. The ring reads "New York Knicks" and "World Champions." Barnett's name is also engraved on the side of it.

The jewelry also features the number 18 -- representing the record-setting win streak the Knicks achieved that season.

The inside of the ring is engraved with "Balfour 14K," the ring designer, and material used (14 karat gold).

The folks at Heritage Auctions told us they received the ring after it was sold in a private sale, and the new owner then put it on the HA block.

Heritage predicts the ring could fetch over $60K when bidding opens in August.

"Given this year’s Knicks playoff run they decided it was time to put it up for auction and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to present it to the collecting public," a spokesperson said.

"It belonged to a Knicks legend and Basketball HOFer, and the fact it comes from an era when the recipients of championship rings were very limited, we expect to see a lot of interest in the ring."

Barnett was a beloved Knicks player who won two NBA titles. His No. 12 jersey was retired by the franchise. DB was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.