Cierra Ortega Posts Death Threats She Says She Received After 'Love Island' Exit

Cierra Ortega's getting real about the horrible things she says haters online are hurling at her ... sharing messages with some pretty harrowing content.

The "Love Island" star -- who was booted from the show after racist remarks she made in the past resurfaced -- posted to her Instagram story on Sunday with the compilation of messages

You can read them for yourself ... some write they hope horribly violent things happen to her while others mention they're ready to kill her at the drop of a hat.

Others add they hope ICE descends on her family members and deports them ... all in all, it's pretty distressing stuff. Ortega wrote on the post, "hey so is this still about accountability or...?"

Cierra addressed the backlash against her in an apology video she posted last week where she talked about how she was ignorant to the true meaning of the Asian slur she used in the past.

She even shared a screengrab with a follower who called her out shortly after she used the term where she apologized profusely, seemingly in an effort to show she immediately and completely learned the error of her ways. However, it seems some people are still pissed about her usage.

Cierra is one of two contestants who have been kicked off the show this season for using racial slurs in the past -- Yulissa Escobar is the other -- and, Ariana Madix recently broke down in tears while talking about the challenging year of TV.