'Love Island USA' Contestants Flooded With Love at Fiji Airport, on Video

Season's Over ... But The Love's Still In The Air(Port)!!!

"Love Island USA" may have wrapped, but the sparks are still flying as the cast turned an airport in Fiji into one last love-fest before heading home.

Catch the clips making the rounds on social -- fans at Nadi International Airport went wild as the 'Love Island' stars rolled through … and yep, it’s already giving post-villa couple vibes, with Pepe Garcia and Nic Vansteenberghe playing hubby duties, wheeling the girls' luggage like total married men.

Huda Mustafa was all smiles, chilling with Olandria Carthen despite online buzz they weren’t friends.

And while Huda kept convo with ex Chris Seeley to a minimum after their finale split, it all seemed totally amicable as they made their way through the airport.

And of course, soaking up the most love? Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales -- the "Love Island USA" champs themselves!

