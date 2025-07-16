'Love Island USA' Nic Vansteenberghe Sounds Off on Cierra Ortega Scandal

Play video content Chicks in the Office

"Love Island USA" star Nic Vansteenberghe is finally sounding off on Cierra Ortega’s sudden villa boot -- now that he’s got the full scoop on her racial controversy post-exit.

On the latest "Chicks in the Office" podcast, he said producers brushed it off to him as "personal reasons" -- super vague -- and he even thought about leaving the villa himself since their connection was one of the strongest there.

Nic said he stayed put 'cause if whatever was going down outside didn’t align with his values, walking out might’ve looked like he was backing it too.

After leaving the villa and learning Cierra was booted over an old Asian slur of hers resurfacing, Nic says he now sees the situation more clearly -- and is still taking his time to process it all before sharing where he stands publicly.

As you know, Cierra’s already issued her apology, but the big question remains -- has Nic reached out since the show? Or will he ever? Especially now that he’s moved on with Olandria Carthen, the bombshell who helped carry him straight to the finale.