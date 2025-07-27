Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Belle-A Walker Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 23rd Birthday

By TMZ Staff
Published
Belle-A Walker is turning up the heat for her 23rd birthday!

The "Love Island" stunner is always celebrating by dropping a series of jaw-dropping photos to her Instagram -- and let's just say, she's giving full bombshell energy.

Rocking everything from barely-there bikinis to curve-hugging cutouts, Belle makes it very clear she's stepping into another year with confidence, sass, and a whole lot of skin.

Fans (and a few fellow Islanders 👀) are always flooding the comments with fire emojis and praise for the brunette beauty's glam since her villa days.

Want to see what all the talk is about?! Check out Belle's full hot shots birthday gallery. Trust us -- it's worth the scroll. 🔥

Happy birthday!!

