Jennifer Lopez Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 56th Birthday!

"Big, big booty, what you got? A big booty (work)!" Kick off the one n' only, Jennifer Lopez's 56th birthday with her hottest shots, EVER!

Giving bathing suit shots and tight-body selfies for daysss, It's quite hard to believe the A-lister is well into her 5th decade of life!

With booty shots like these, who even needs Hollywood enemies?! Ya that bum is aging like a fine a** wine!

There's no kept secret to J Lo's never-aging appearance -- Check out this gym selfie she snagged while rockin' a green sports bra!

Time to get "LOUD" y'all and jam out with our rockin' photo gallery!