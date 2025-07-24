Jennifer Lopez Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 56th Birthday!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lopez Hot Shots 'Let's Get Loud' For My 56th Bday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Instagram

"Big, big booty, what you got? A big booty (work)!" Kick off the one n' only, Jennifer Lopez's 56th birthday with her hottest shots, EVER!

Giving bathing suit shots and tight-body selfies for daysss, It's quite hard to believe the A-lister is well into her 5th decade of life!

0716-Jennifer-Lopez-Hot-Shots-SUB-2

With booty shots like these, who even needs Hollywood enemies?! Ya that bum is aging like a fine a** wine!

0716-Jennifer-Lopez-Hot-Shots-SUB-1

There's no kept secret to J Lo's never-aging appearance -- Check out this gym selfie she snagged while rockin' a green sports bra!

Time to get "LOUD" y'all and jam out with our rockin' photo gallery!

Happy Birthday, Jennifer!