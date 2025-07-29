'Love Island USA' Star JaNa Craig on Kenny Rodriguez Split: 'Terrible, Disgusting'

JaNa Craig is speaking out for the first time following her breakup with Kenny Rodriguez -- and she's not holding back.

"The Love Island USA" star addressed her Instagram followers Tuesday thanking them for love and support ... and took aim at the swirling speculation surrounding their breakup.

She wrote, "Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is." She went on ... "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating."

Though she didn't go into specifics, her message strongly implied betrayal during their time together. She closed the note with a message of strength and faith, saying, "Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay."

We broke the story ... JaNa ended the relationship on Sunday morning and we were told JaNa's been leaning on her close girlfriends to help her get through her heartbreak.

Jana and Kenny were one of the more buzzed-about couples, but online speculation began Sunday after eagle-eyed fans noticed JaNa and Kenny took one another out of their Instagram bios and stopped following each other.

All their friends from the show unfollowed Kenny on social media.