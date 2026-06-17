Olympian Jenny Simpson Collapses During Race, No Pulse, Rushed To Hospital

Jenny Simpson -- a bronze medal-winning Olympic track star -- collapsed during a race in North Carolina this week and needed CPR to restart her heart, according to officials, who say she's now being treated at a local hospital.

The terrifying incident occurred on Tuesday in Raleigh at a Pop Up Miles event -- a weekly meet-up for runners in the area -- when the 39-year-old suffered the medical emergency.

Simpson, who took home a bronze medal in the 1500-meter race in Rio in 2016, collapsed while running with a group of athletes ... and didn't initially have a pulse.

If not for a group of bystanders, as well as EMS, who rushed to the scene and provided CPR, the story may have had a very different ending.

Thankfully, Simpson regained a pulse before arriving at the hospital.

"Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time," race organizers said on Wednesday.

An update from the Sir Walter team pic.twitter.com/F7t1zJI1Eu @SirWalterRun

They added ... "We ask that you continue to keep Jenny and her family in your prayers as we all hope for the very best."

Simpson's current health status isn't clear.

In addition to her medal-winning feat at the Summer Games in Brazil, Simpson also competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Games in London.