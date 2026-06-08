Play video content Video: Marcus Jordan Gets Cozy With Curvy Mystery Brunette in Miami BACKGRID

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan's summer is heating up nicely ... because he was spotted strolling hand-in-hand with a mystery brunette during a flirty day on South Beach.

The two looked plenty comfortable together Sunday as they soaked up the South Florida sun ... with Marcus rocking an all-black outfit while his companion turned heads in a red bikini top, striped shorts and a cheeky look that had beachgoers doing double takes.

They stayed close throughout the outing, chatting as they walked the boardwalk and beachfront together. At one point, Marcus appeared to place a hand on the woman's shoulder ... and later, the pair held hands as they made their way through the crowds.

The sighting is the latest peek at Marcus' love life since his headline-making relationship with 'Real Housewives of Miami' star Larsa Pippen, whom he dated on and off for about a year and a half before their 2024 split.

It also comes after Marcus completed the terms of his DUI sentence from his February 2025 DUI arrest.