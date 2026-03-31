Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Wraps Up DUI, Ketamine Criminal Case

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, completed the terms of his DUI sentence, and the charges are set to be dropped, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Marcus has finished all requirements, including writing an apology to the arresting officers, and his case will be dismissed.

As TMZ previously reported, Marcus reached a deal with prosecutors over his arrest in February 2025.

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Marcus was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence in his Lamborghini SUV and getting his car stuck on train tracks. Cops noted that Marcus smelled like alcohol during questioning and had slurred speech, along with bloodshot eyes.

Per a police report, Marcus admitted he had been at a gentleman’s club before the car issues. The officers had Marcus submit to a field sobriety test, but he did not perform well. Police found white powder in Marcus’ pocket, which later tested positive for ketamine.