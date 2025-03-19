Marcus Jordan Admits To Substance Abuse Issues ... After DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan is now admitting he has a substance abuse problem ... weeks after he was arrested for possession of ketamine and driving under the influence.

In a new court filing, obtained by TMZ Sports, Jordan and his attorneys revealed the 34-year-old has been dealing with "challenges" related to his "alcohol/substance use" ... and now, he wants a judge to order him to complete a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program in an effort to help him with these issues.

Jordan's attorneys argued the program would "not only benefit him personally but also serve the community by reducing the likelihood of future offenses." They added in the documents that Michael's son "is amenable to treatment."

Marcus, according to the docs, would waive his right to a speedy trial if the judge grants the motion.

Court records show a hearing date to discuss the matter has not yet been set.

Marcus is currently facing three separate charges in the case -- one felony count of ketamine possession, one misdemeanor count of DUI with property damage, and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. He submitted not guilty pleas to all three charges in early February.

The case, of course, stems from his Feb. 4 run-in with cops ... who said they found him and his Lamborghini Urus stuck on some railroad tracks in Maitland, Fla. at around 1 AM.

An incident report stated authorities threw him behind bars after he exhibited several signs of intoxication as well as failed field sobriety tests. Body camera video from the scene was later released, and it showed Jordan, at times, arguing with officers.