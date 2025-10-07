Marcus Jordan Says He's Six Months Sober, 'Still The Life of The Party'

... And 'Still The Life Of The Party'

Marcus Jordan celebrated a big milestone this week ... he just revealed Monday was the six-month anniversary of his sobriety.

Jordan noted the achievement in an Instagram post ... writing in a caption, "6 Months Sober🚱🚯🚮 & Still The Life of The Party🥳 #180Days 🫡."

He also included a carousel of recent pictures of him chilling with friends and hanging with his famous dad, Michael Jordan.

Marcus, of course, got sober following his now-infamous February run-in with police. You'll recall, cops arrested him after they say he was drinking and driving -- all with a baggie of ketamine on his person.

Jordan cut a deal with prosecutors last month to close the case out ... and as part of his agreement with the officials, he said he would pen a 250-word "I'm sorry" letter to his arresting officer.

