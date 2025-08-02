'Love Island USA' Miguel Harichi Finally Breaks Silence On Louis Russell Beef

"Love Island USA" alum Miguel Harichi is finally breaking his silence on the drama with Louis Russell after his GF Leah Kateb unfollowed him -- and yup, there's some serious trouble brewing.

In a lengthy IG post Saturday, Miguel called out folks he used to consider friends for talking smack about his relationship with Leah and letting social media drag her name through the mud, and he wants no part of it.

As for those unfollows? Miguel says it had nothing to do with Louis allegedly dating Huda Mustafa. Remember -- they sparked rumance buzz while attending the "Weapons" movie premiere together earlier this week. Instead, Louis says the whole situation rubbed Leah and her friends the wrong way.

Whatever Louis and Huda have going on now, Miguel says he’s not interested -- and respectfully wants his and Leah’s names out of that storyline.