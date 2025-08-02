Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Love Island USA' Miguel Harichi Finally Breaks Silence On Louis Russell Beef

'Love Island USA' Miguel Harichi Drops Bromance W/ Louis Russell ... Keep Leah Out the Drama!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Miguel Harichi Louis Russell Leah Kateb Huda Mustafa getty comp
Getty Composite

"Love Island USA" alum Miguel Harichi is finally breaking his silence on the drama with Louis Russell after his GF Leah Kateb unfollowed him -- and yup, there's some serious trouble brewing.

Miguel Harichi post

In a lengthy IG post Saturday, Miguel called out folks he used to consider friends for talking smack about his relationship with Leah and letting social media drag her name through the mud, and he wants no part of it.

Louis Russell Huda Mustafa getty
Getty

As for those unfollows? Miguel says it had nothing to do with Louis allegedly dating Huda Mustafa. Remember -- they sparked rumance buzz while attending the "Weapons" movie premiere together earlier this week. Instead, Louis says the whole situation rubbed Leah and her friends the wrong way.

Miguel Harichi Leah Kateb getty
Getty

Whatever Louis and Huda have going on now, Miguel says he’s not interested -- and respectfully wants his and Leah’s names out of that storyline.

'Love Island USA' Season 7 Hot Shots -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Bottom line ... Miguel’s staying loyal to his girl and cutting ties with Louis -- and making it known ... this 'Love Island' drama can stay on someone else’s feed.

Related articles