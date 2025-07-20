Ray J Hosts TMZ 'After Dark Tour,' Draws Paparazzi Frenzy

Play video content TMZ.com

Ray J lit up the night as the celebrity guest host on Saturday's "TMZ After Dark" tour -- and let’s just say, he brought the drama, the music and a whole lot of tea!

As the party bus cruised down Sunset Blvd, Ray J didn't hold back ... talking about how he wasn't approved for membership at SoHo House and how difficult it is to get into Craig's -- lifting the lid on superstar life in L.A.

The real chaos hit when we pulled up outside Craig's. Paparazzi and fans swarmed, snapping shots of Ray holding court from the TMZ bus.

The energy spiked when our DJ Myles P dropped Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" -- but Ray stayed diplomatic in the Drake vs. Kendrick feud, requesting Drake's new track "What Did I Miss" instead.

Always the showman, Ray had the crowd vibing to his own hits, too ... including "I Hit It First" and "One Wish," plus a few classics from his sister Brandy.

