Ray J To Host 'TMZ After Dark' This Weekend, Says It's Hottest Ticket In Town

Ray J Buckle Up ... I'm Crashing The 'TMZ After Dark' Tour!!! 🥳🪩🍾

By TMZ Staff
Published
ray j promo 1200x900 2

The "TMZ After Dark" tour is rolling back through Hollywood ... and guess who’s riding shotgun Saturday night? Yep, Ray J's crashing the party as your host!

ray-j-kal-07-18-2025
HITTIN' THE TOWN WITH RAY!
TMZ.com

Ray popped on "TMZ Live" Friday to hype the epic ride, cruising through L.A.'s hottest spots -- Sunset, Hollywood and Santa Monica Blvds., with stops along the way and free shots at bars!

tmz-after-dark-promo-kal
IT'S PARTY TIME!!!
TMZ.com

Ray told Harvey and Charles he's all about letting the good times roll with the best bash in Hollywood.

ray-j-tv-kal
COME PARTY WITH US!
TMZ.com

You gotta watch the vid for the full scoop ... 'cause if you weren't already sold, longtime L.A. guy Ray steers "TMZ After Dark" home as the ultimate weekend plan -- plus, he settles the burning question ... shades on or off for the tour?

Wanna hit iconic spots, party under neon lights, sip the night away, and roll with Ray himself? Catch the full interview and head over to TMZTour.com to book your tickets!