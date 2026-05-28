Boy From Viral Ring Camera Clip Has Pizza Party With Neighbors

Play video content Video: Viral Ring Camera Kid Enjoys Pizza Party With Neighbors Instagram/@miss_ari3

The young boy who went viral for asking his neighbors if they had any BBQ leftovers just struck gold ... because those same neighbors had him over for a pizza party, and only TMZ has the video!

Ariel Smith, the neighbor who sent Jacquez -- the young boy -- home earlier this week with a couple bags of Cheetos, tells TMZ ... the pizza party was amazing, and Jacquez's family was super sweet.

It's funny ... Ariel says they were all sitting around eating Domino's pizza and Takis and drinking Capri Sun when Jacquez asked his mother, "Mama, are you cooking dinner tonight?"

Ariel says she playfully reminded him he was already eating, and his mom told her Jacquez wasn't really hungry when he came over to ask for BBQ leftovers -- he'd just smelled food and wanted to try some. As Jacquez's mom put it ... her son "just likes to eat."

Play video content Video: Clip of Kid Asking For BBQ Goes Viral Instagram/@miss_ari3

The Ring camera clip went viral earlier this week after Jacquez politely asked if Ariel and her boyfriend had leftovers from their cookout ... with some viewers calling the interaction wholesome, while others questioned why a child was going door-to-door to ask strangers for food.

Ariel says Jacquez's mom told her she used the online commentary as a teachable moment for her kids ... and it sounds like the mom was tickled when she first saw her baby going viral.