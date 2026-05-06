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Tyla Discusses Awkward Clip of Rihanna Met Gala Interaction

Tyla No Rihanna Beef ... She's Just Too Busy for Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
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IT'S ALL GOOD
Video: Tyla Breaks Down Viral Rihanna Meeting at the Met Gala

Tyla is shutting down all that viral Met Gala drama with Rihanna -- insisting the internet completely ran wild with the story that the icon snubbed her.

After a clip spread online showing Tyla awkwardly hanging back while Rihanna appeared to ignore her Monday, the singer hopped online to explain there's zero bad blood ... and honestly, RiRi was just busy.

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Tyla revealed their slightly awkward interactions actually started last year when she first met Rihanna at another event -- saying the superstar seemed occupied before eventually dipping out after mentioning her baby daddy was calling her.

Still, Tyla says she never took it personally. And apparently, that same energy carried over to the Met Gala chaos -- where Tyla said Rihanna once again looked super busy -- that’s why she stayed back in the now-viral clip.

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Tyla joked she’s hoping third time’s the charm ... saying she just wants Rihanna to "be calm" so they finally vibe together ... but for now, she's making it clear, there's no secret celebrity beef!!

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