Yung Miami Accuses Tyla of Stealing Song After Playing It for Her

Especially Since You Stole It From Me!!!

Yung Miami says Tyla's got "No Bars" ... 'cause she's accusing the artist of listening and leaving ... stealing a song after Yung Miami showed it to her.

Here's the deal ... Tyla shared a dancing clip set to her new track "Chanel" -- and people online are vibing with it, reposting on X and other social media platforms.

One person who didn't like the post was Yung Miami ... who wrote on X, "This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl 🤔🤔🤔"

She fired off a few more messages from there, all focused on the alleged rip-off ... while it appears Tyla hasn't responded to the tirade yet, we've reached out to her for more info.

Yung Miami's no stranger to social media tiffs ... she's even snapped at her former friend and collaborator JT -- the other half of her rap group, City Girls.

ICYMI, Yung Miami accused JT of sneak-dissing her in solo songs ... though JT denied it and fired back by claiming YM was just looking for attention.