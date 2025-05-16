Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tyla's Too Hot To Handle Jamaica Vacay ... Ya Mon!

Published
Tyla's Too Hot To Handle Jamaica Vacay ... Ya Mon!
Singer Tyla is lettin' loose, havin' the time of her life in Jamaica -- and her steamy vacay pics will "make you sweat, make you hotter, make you lose your breath, make you water!"

Since grabbing the attention of millions with her 2019 debut single "Getting Late," Tyla knows how to work it, even when she's not holdin' the mic!

Take a peek at this silver metallic bikini she rocked while sprawling out on a beach lounge chair ... Her angles always hit right!

Keepin' it classy at dinner, the 23-year-old raised a glass of red wine and toasted with her vacay pals -- with the stunning sunset as her backdrop.

Visit our photo gallery and live your best life with Tyla's Jamaica vacay pics!

