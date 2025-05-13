Mother-Daughter Duo Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Show Out in Their Bikinis

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mother-Daughter Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Show Out In Their Bikinis
This year's Mother's Day has come and gone, but top model Amelia Gray continues to shout out her famous mother, Lisa Rinna -- showin' she got her runway bod straight from her mama!

The mother-daughter duo have been jetsetting and landed on a beautiful tropical vacay -- sharing their time together with bikini selfies and delicious eats.

Stickin' to the matching theme, Amelia snapped a mirror selfie with both gals sportin' their athleisure attire.

Check out our gallery for all the fun vacay shenanigans!

