Lisa Rinna Posts Naked Pic for New Year's Eve
Lisa Rinna Posts Tasteful New Year's Nude ... 'Out With the Old, In With the New'
Lisa Rinna's entering 2025 the same way she came into the world ... totally naked -- and, she's posting pictures for all her fans to see!
The 'Real Housewives' alum shared a photo to her Instagram story earlier today ... a mirror selfie, unencumbered by clothes -- letting it all hang out for the world to see.
Well, kinda ... she does put a couple emojis over her business -- placing a star over each nipple and a "2025" on top of her downstairs.
On the photo, she wrote, "Out with the old, in with the new" ... so clearly she's got a "New Year, New Me" philosophy when it comes to baring it all.
Rinna's no stranger to sharing a scandalous photo or two ... earlier this year, she posted an all-nude pic to mark her 61st birthday.
Like this pic, Lisa covered up the big Instagram violating no-nos ... but, she still showed enough to get fans' eyes perked up.
She deleted that pic just a little while after posting ... which came as something of a shock, 'cause she's not exactly shy about shaking what her mama gave her.
And of course, she did a similar post to ring in 2024, which is still up on her page ... so, out with the old selfies ... and, in with a whole bunch of new naked pics!!!