Lisa Rinna Posts Totally Nude Selfie on 61st Birthday

Lisa Rinna's taking the phrase "birthday suit" pretty literally ... baring it all in honor of her 61st trip around the sun.

The 'Real Housewives' star shared the sultry snap to IG Thursday, carefully blurring her boobs and going full black bar over her nether regions -- a pretty Instagram-safe take on the nude pic, we gotta say.

LR added some pretty hilarious text to the pic too, BTW ... writing, "F*** the 60s, I'm coming in [fire emoji]" ... clearly, she's sure she's coming in hot!

Although, some fans might say she's also a bit, ahem ... thirsty, perhaps?

Strangely, Lisa deleted the pic not long after posting ... a bit surprising 'cause fans know she's never had a problem posing naked on social media before.

Lisa shared another post to Instagram to commemorate her bday which is still up ... and, it started with a sweet surprise at her hotel room door.

Two men in party hats, holding silver balloons, waited outside the door and blasted 50 Cent's "In da Club" ... and, Lisa showed off her best dance moves while wrapped only in a robe.