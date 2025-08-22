Tyla Taps Out Early at H&M’s Brazil Event After Performance

Tyla was spotted leaving her event in Brazil -- after a plethora of press and performances -- catching an over-the-shoulder lift ... because when you’re serving zero skips like she is, walking out like everyone else just isn’t on the schedule.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... after a jam-packed promo week -- and a lil’ bit of heat exhaustion -- the pint-sized star wrapped up the night after spending time some fans and performing at H&M’s big launch bash Wednesday night.

Tyla passed out and had to be carried to her car…?!?!!!? WTF IS GOING ON pic.twitter.com/OwVGOsAs2m — welp. (@YSLONIKA) August 21, 2025 @YSLONIKA

Sources tell us security scooped up the petite powerhouse just before midnight -- not because of any drama, but because bedtime came knocking ... and let’s be real, if anyone deserves to be carried out like royalty, it’s the girl who's been running the game without missing a beat.

So nope, it wasn’t a wild night of boozing that earned her a human trip ... she kept it cute the whole way through -- even hitting the stage for a performance before mixing with the crowd for a rare night of fun.