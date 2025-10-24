Tyla Shakes Her Sexy Body in New Dance Video

Shakes It to 'Chanel' in New Vid

Could Tyla be any cuter??? The singer-songwriter looked insanely hot in a new video posted Friday.

The 23-year-old Grammy winner stunned in a skimpy polka-dot bikini reminiscent of a maid's outfit, strutting and twisting on a soundstage to her new song, "Chanel."

She wrote, "CHANEL OUT EVERYWHEREEEE" promoting her latest banger.

This comes after Yung Miami accused Tyla of stealing the song from her in an X post ... writing, "This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl."

Yung Miami's no stranger to social media tiffs ... she's even snapped at her former friend and collaborator JT -- the other half of her rap group, City Girls.

She accused JT of sneak-dissing her in solo songs ... though JT denied it and fired back by claiming YM was just looking for attention.