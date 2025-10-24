Tyla Shakes Her Sexy Body in New Dance Video
Tyla Shakes It to 'Chanel' in New Vid
Could Tyla be any cuter??? The singer-songwriter looked insanely hot in a new video posted Friday.
The 23-year-old Grammy winner stunned in a skimpy polka-dot bikini reminiscent of a maid's outfit, strutting and twisting on a soundstage to her new song, "Chanel."
She wrote, "CHANEL OUT EVERYWHEREEEE" promoting her latest banger.
This comes after Yung Miami accused Tyla of stealing the song from her in an X post ... writing, "This girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl."
Yung Miami's no stranger to social media tiffs ... she's even snapped at her former friend and collaborator JT -- the other half of her rap group, City Girls.
She accused JT of sneak-dissing her in solo songs ... though JT denied it and fired back by claiming YM was just looking for attention.
Tyla hasn't explicitly responded to the shot fired, but this seems to send a message that she's ... unbothered.