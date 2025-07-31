Teyana Taylor Hops on TMZ Tour Bus and Plugs 'Escape Room' Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Five years after calling it quits, Teyana Taylor is back on the album front ... and she had to tell everyone on the TMZ Tour Bus all about it!!!

We caught up with the "Gonna Love Me" singer in Hollywood, causing pure pandemonium in the area, but she still had time to greet our guests with a warm celebrity welcome.

She even has the same name as our driver!!!

Come August 22, she's dropping her first album since 2020 -- "Escape Room," a project with slated support from Issa Rae and Lala Anthony ... and the singles "Long Time" and "Bed of "Roses" are already doing numbers.

She confirms her retirement is donezo ... remember, she hung up recording music during the Spotify Wrapped pandemic edition, leaving fans hanging ever since.

Off the TMZ bus, we ask Teyana if we can expect to see more of her BF Aaron Pierre throughout the visual album, and she tells us to check it out for ourselves ... which likely means, "yes."

A month after the "Escape Room" drops, so will her "One Battle After Another" film she stars in with Leonardo DiCaprio.