Ray J Takes Off Shirt, Dances on 'TMZ After Dark' Tour
Ray J put on a show for our "TMZ After Dark" tour riders Saturday night ... no, it wasn't a rap show, it was a striptease -- 'cause he popped his shirt off!
The rapper joined us once again on the new tour -- he's our most regular celebrity rider so far -- and, he gave the whole group an unforgettable experience ... kicking off by showing everyone what it's like to be the subject of paparazzi pics.
A whole bunch of paps shot Ray J through the door ... and, he told the riders this is the life of a celeb in H'wood -- before taking them around to some of the hottest spots in the area.
The crew stopped by Craig's ... where Ray J actually hopped off the bus to grab his buddy Gatsby Randolph -- an artist with more than 1 million followers on Instagram.
Gatsby partied with the bus for a while before hopping off ... but, Ray J kept the energy high with a series of bangers -- before he removed his shirt and jumped out in Hollywood to dance on the street.
This is just the sort of thing that happens pretty much week in, week out on the "TMZ After Dark" tour ... so, get your tickets today!