Ray J's Hosting Gig on 'TMZ After Dark Tour' Getting Noticed by Hollywood

Ray J is on a run! — he’s celebrating the 20-year anniversary of "One Wish," a now certified gold album with "Raydiation," hit reality shows, and now the launch of his own streaming hub, Tronix Network. He’s worked with Viacom, Zeus, and other major players ... but always stayed independent.

Now he’s taking that energy straight to the streets of Hollywood. The "TMZ After Dark Tour" has turned into L.A.'s hottest ride, selling out every Friday and Saturday with Ray J at the helm. Fans call it a “concert on wheels” — music blasting, paparazzi moments, free shots, and Ray J right in the middle.

Play video content TMZ.com

Hollywood is noticing. We’re not just talking about late-night gigs — we're told some big production companies and mainstream platforms are starting to circle, after seeing video of Ray's connection with the crowd.

Play video content TMZ.com