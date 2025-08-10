Celebs Going For Rides On Mechanical Bulls

Play video content TMZ.com

Alright, partners, you better saddle up, because we've got plenty of celebs trying their hand at riding mechanical bulls!

We know the machines look a little scary, but if stars like Jack Black, James Marsden and Scott Eastwood can pull off a ride, so can you! Just hold on tight and move with the bull ... looks like AnnaLynne McCord and Chrishell Stause got that memo!

And if there's no bull around, you can always get creative and ride on a friend's back, like Kylie Jenner did! Plus, a little liquid courage could make things easier -- just ask Deena from "Jersey Shore!"

