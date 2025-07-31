RJMrLA Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Outlines Strategy to Settle Dr. Dre Vs. DJ Quik

Play video content TMZ.com

RJMrLA recently completed a personal victory lap with his 10th anniversary of his "O.M.M.I.O." mixtape series poppin' off -- and tells TMZ Hip Hop he couldn't have done it without the synergy from his city!!!

We caught up with RJ backstage DTLA at The Novo ahead of his sold-out concert and got his expertise on the one-sided beef brewing in his backyard -- DJ Quik vs. Dr. Dre.

The Inglewood native grew up on both the legendary G-Funk grooves of both hip hop legends and, much to Quik's points, says he sees both producer heavyweights as equals.

RJ still thinks they both should battle it out on the Verzuz stage for supremacy one good time ... get Swizz and Tim on the phone!!!

As the definitive "MrLA," RJ tells us he's a proud gatekeeper of West Coast culture but admits living in a big stage like California can give artists tunnel vision.

RJ lists off a few names of West Coast rappers to watch up next and is proud of the way his city handles friction ... he says Bloods & Crips beefin' is yesterday's news -- everyone's getting money together!!!

Which includes himself. The 10-year anniversary concert also pumped his newly released "O.M.M.I.O. 4" (his slogan of "On My Mama I'm On"). She was in the building for our interview and can speak to his success!!!

The motion RJ's created for himself throughout the past decade has been paying off big ... Kendrick Lamar had him come out to both his now iconic "Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert and the music video shoot for his chart-topping single "Squabble Up."