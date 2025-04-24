Kendrick Lamar 'Peekaboo' Collaborator AZ Chike Says Gatorade Ad Was Lucrative

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar recently became the first musician ever to appear in a Gatorade commercial while using his own song "Peekaboo" as the soundtrack ... a fairly easy payday for AZ Chike, the song's costar!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the red-hot Los Angeles rapper out in West Hollywood this week and chopped it up about Kendrick's new “Lose More. Win More." campaign ... AZ Chike says dealing with Gatorade pays great -- and all he had to do was hit 'em with that, "Bing-bop-boom-boom-boom-bop-bam!!!"

AZ Chike's been rapping for several years but saw his career go into warp overdrive in November when Kendrick's "GNX" was released ... no worries, he had his paperwork straight and prepared!!!

Similar to other instances, AZ Chike says Kendrick surprised him with a request to collaborate and life has been grand since. Imagine seeing your song being performed at the Super Bowl!!!

AZ Chike announced his signing with Warner Records in February and now has a studio debut on the horizon.

He tells us he's already tapped in heavy with the Top Dawg Entertainment team, who also manages his new labelmate, Isaiah Rashad.

You can expect more synergy with them and Kendrick's pgLang down the line -- including the pair of "GNX" tour Los Angeles dates happening in May!!!