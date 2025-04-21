Kendrick Lamar Producer Mustard & Drake Producer Gordo Beefing Over an Unfollow

You Not Like Me, 'Us' Or My Bank Account!!!

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" producer Mustard may have to craft another diss groove -- he's in an all-out war o' words with Drake's "Gimme a Hug" producer, Gordo!!!

The drama unfolded last week when Mustard unfollowed Gordo on social media, prompting Gordo to take shots of his own ... shaming Mustard for jockeying Kendrick's every move but not feeling any reciprocals.

On Monday, Mustard drew the line in the sand once and for all, telling him to kick rocks while challenging him to a game of "Big Bank Take Lil Bank."

It's hilarious that at any given moment, either DJ could be called up to back one of the biggest rappers literally in the world -- and they're using the clout as an insult to one another!!!

Mustard is currently on the "GNX" tour with Kendrick and SZA ... while Drake laced Gordo with multiple features on his "Diamante" album last year.