Bianca Censori Bares All on Movie Date With Kanye West, See the Pics!
Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination On Movie Date with Kanye
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Kanye West didn't need to hit the concession stand on his movie date with Bianca Censori ... because he brought his snack with him.
Ye's wife put her killer curves on full display when they stepped out in Westwood Friday night, wearing a sheer gray bodysuit.
Bianca's boobs and buns were both out for the occasion ... leaving little to the imagination. She was most covered up by those chunky red knee-high boots she was rocking.
Kanye, on the other hand, was spotted sporting a brown leather jacket, black pants and red boots. Check out our gallery to see all the date night pics!