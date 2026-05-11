Pete Davidson Jokes That Kanye West is a 'Gay Nazi' During Kevin Hart Roast

If you thought the beef between Pete Davidson and Kanye West was over, then think again ... because Pete may have just poured gasoline on the fire.

Here's the deal ... Pete came out on stage at the Kia Forum in L.A. Sunday night to roast Kevin Hart ... but he also cracked jokes about the late Charlie Kirk, Tony Hinchcliffe, Lizzo and, of course, Kanye.

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Aiming below the belt, Pete let it rip, "I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

Ouch! The comedian was clearly poking fun at Kanye for fully embracing Hitler and the Nazis over several years beginning in 2022. Recently, the rapper made apologies for his antisemitic remarks, even taking out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to say he was sorry.

As everyone knows, Kanye went after Pete publicly during Pete's short-lived relationship with Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, also in 2022. Kanye mocked Pete online, giving him a derogatory nickname, "Skete," and posting music videos showing Kanye inflicting violence on Pete.

As for Pete's gay crack, it's confusing ... after all, Kanye is married to the voluptuous Bianca Censori.