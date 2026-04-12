Pete Davidson Jokes It's 'Hard to Watch Porn' As a Girl Dad But 'Powered Through'
Pete Davidson Having a Girl Makes It Hard To Watch Porn... I Still Do Though!!!
Pete Davidson is keeping it VERY real about dad life ... and as usual, he's doing it with a punchline.
According to audio, obtained by TMZ ... the comedian -- who recently welcomed a baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt -- joked during a comedy show Saturday that becoming a "girl dad" has officially complicated one very specific pastime ... watching porn. Turns out, adult content hits different when you start seeing the world through a dad lens.
On stage at Las Vegas' Fontainebleau, Pete reportedly quipped that it's now "hard to watch porn ... in front of her."
He kidded, "I still did. I power through."
Elsie gave birth to their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025, and Pete said he's been loving his first 5 months of fatherhood.
"It's a lot of fun," Pete said.
The performance marked a return to the stage since Scottie's birth. Welcome back, Pete!