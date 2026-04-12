Pete Davidson Jokes It's 'Hard to Watch Porn' As a Girl Dad But 'Powered Through'

I Still Do Though!!!

Having a Girl Makes It Hard To Watch Porn...

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Pete Davidson is keeping it VERY real about dad life ... and as usual, he's doing it with a punchline.

According to audio, obtained by TMZ ... the comedian -- who recently welcomed a baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt -- joked during a comedy show Saturday that becoming a "girl dad" has officially complicated one very specific pastime ... watching porn. Turns out, adult content hits different when you start seeing the world through a dad lens.

On stage at Las Vegas' Fontainebleau, Pete reportedly quipped that it's now "hard to watch porn ... in front of her."

He kidded, "I still did. I power through."

Elsie gave birth to their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025, and Pete said he's been loving his first 5 months of fatherhood.

"It's a lot of fun," Pete said.