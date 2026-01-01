Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shows Off First New Year's Eve With Baby
Elsie Hewitt Shares New Pics of Baby With Pete Davidson!!!
Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is ringing in the New Year in full mom mode and she's not pretending it's glamorous.
The model shared a series of candid Instagram Stories Wednesday, giving fans a peek at her first New Year's Eve as a mom after welcoming a baby just weeks ago.
"What are all the new parents doing this nye? Is it sooo different than past new years?" Hewitt wrote over a filtered selfie, teeing up a very real comparison.
She followed it with a throwback photo from last NYE, showing herself fully glammed up in a black outfit as she posed in front of black and gold party streamers. She labeled it ... "Me last new year's eve."
Hewitt shared a fresh snap from this year's celebration ... bare faced and smiling as she took a selfie at home with baby daughter Scottie Rose visible in a crib behind her.
"Me this new years eve," she wrote, adding a teary eyed smiling emoji.
Davidson and Hewitt welcomed their first child together in December, later sharing the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post. "My best work yet."
TMZ broke the story back in July that the couple was expecting their first child together.