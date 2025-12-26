Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Toned Tummy, Adult Diaper Two Weeks After Giving Birth

Does This Diaper Make My Abs Look Toned???

Elsie Hewitt's giving more updates about new motherhood ... including sharing a glimpse of her tight abs with fans -- as well as the adult diaper she's rocking!

The model shared a selfie Friday ... pointing out her unusual undergarment -- which many women wear after giving birth to protect against heavy bleeding, urine leakage and other common occurrences.

However, for anyone wondering if she's opting for the diaper instead of a toilet, Elsie makes it clear she's not. She's still running to the ladies room like normal.

While EH drew attention to her diaper, her abs shouldn't be overlooked either ... because it seems she's snapped right back to her pre-pregnancy shape.

As you know ... Hewitt gave birth to her first child with Pete Davidson on December 12 -- a baby girl they named Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

She's posted a ton about their little one in the days since ... calling her a "perfect thing" in a post she shared to IG last week.