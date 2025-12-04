Pete Davidson's Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shares Baby Shower Photos

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are already showering their future child with love ... judging by the adorable photos the model shared from their elaborate baby shower.

The shots display the expecting couple loving on each other in the candlelit room and going through the mound of gifts loved ones bestowed upon them.

Elsie wrote, "I can't wait to finally use all these products on our lil one," along with pics from inside the private bash.

Pete and Elsie confirmed their romance in March, and the baby news followed close behind in July.

The baby shower hopefully provided Elsie with a welcome distraction from the "absolute agony" she says she's experienced through this first pregnancy.

She took to her Instagram Stories last month, explaining she's been in severe pain from the moment she found out she was pregnant.