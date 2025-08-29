Pete Davidson's Pregnant GF Elsie Hewitt Shares Loved-up Vacation Pics

Pete Davidson’s pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is glowing brightly, with recent vacation time clearly contributing to her radiance -- and her man’s right there for the shine!

The couple is pure couple goals in Elsie's Friday IG dump ... kicking things off with Pete planting kisses on her head while she rocks a bikini -- baby bump and all -- next to a tub.

That was just the warm-up -- the duo went full-on vacay mode with kayaking, snorkeling, swimming, and serious sun-soaking.

They also served up romantic dinners ... and classic Pete comedy, like shoving stuff under his shirt to pretend he had a baby bump too. Her post was unclear whether this series is from one unnamed spot or a collection of getaways.

TMZ first spilled it -- the former 'SNL' star and Elsie have been expecting since July, after first being linked in March.