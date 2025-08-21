Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Shares Thirst Trap, Baby Bump Tease

Play video content

In something of a bait and switch ... Pete Davidson's girlfriend shared a busty thirst trap that she turned into a baby bump preview.

Model Elsie Hewitt posted the short vid to the Gram Thursday morning ... sporting a black bandana and adjusting a bikini top -- that appeared to be holding on for dear life -- before she backed away from the camera and cradled her tummy. She captioned the post ... "my little 🤰🏻"

TMZ broke the story ... the 'SNL' star and EH were expecting back in July ... and they commented on the exciting news shortly after ... Elsie posted snaps of them all loved up with the caption ... "Welp now everyone knows we had sex."

As we reported, Pete and Elsie were first linked in March and took their relationship to the next level quickly -- we broke the story that they were officially living together.

Pete’s dating history reads like a tabloid hall of fame -- with past girlfriends including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski.

But, Pete recently said all the attention and gossip about his high-profile flings took a toll ... and he was embarrassed and hurt by the constant conversation surrounding his manhood ... admitting all the hype made him feel like a sexual object.