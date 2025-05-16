Pete Davidson Looks Jacked Bringing in Groceries Delivered to NYC House

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pete Davidson Nothing Funny About Comedian's Arms ... Looking Ripped in NYC!!!

Pete Davidson's flexing a lot more than his comedy muscles these days ... proving he's got real physical ones too -- looking ripped while grabbing some delivered groceries off his stoop.

The actor was spotted in New York City outside his place Friday morning ... wearing a small white tank top which showed off his buff arms -- a pretty clear sign he's been working out recently.

Also worth pointing out ... that tattoos that used to cover his arms are super faded now -- so, it looks like the laser removal is really working for him.

He seemed to have a nice chat with the woman delivering his food ... before bringing everything inside his home -- which we're pretty sure is the one he's sharing with girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

As we told you ... Pete and Elsie are getting real serious -- moving in together a couple months ago.

They're splitting time between a house Pete owns in upstate New York and a Brooklyn brownstone they're renting ... and, this appears to be the latter.

As you know ... we confirmed Elsie and Pete were dating back in March -- and, they've been enjoying each other's company all over the world in recent weeks.

Unclear if Elsie's convincing Pete to work out more ... but, either way, the dude's lookin' healthy!

