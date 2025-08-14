Pete Davidson Admits Constant Talk About His Penis Hurt His Feelings

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Pete Davidson says he was embarrassed and hurt by the constant conversation surrounding his manhood ... admitting all the hype made him feel like a sexual object.

The comedian left the jokes at home for his conversation on "The Breakfast Club" Thursday ... and, he opened up about the world focusing on his alleged "big d*** energy" and completely ignoring his work.

Pete says people wouldn't talk about his projects when they saw him ... claiming they looked at him like a piece of meat -- or a "f*** stick," as he puts it.

Host Charlamagne Tha God says Pete had it made after the rumor got started ... banging hotties and allegedly walking around with a python in his pants -- but, Pete says it only looked great on paper.

However, PD says he thinks he got more attention because he's not as classically attractive as Glen Powell ... which definitely makes the compliments much more backhanded.

He also called out the sexualization of him ... pointing out "if that was a girl, people would be like, there would be a march for it … Seriously. You’re just talking about my d*** all day.”

If you don't know ... Pete's ex-fiancée got the rumor mill humming on social media back in the day -- writing at one point that Pete had a 10-inch you know what. The rumor got so big, Kim Kardashian later admitted it was part of the reason she hit him up in the first place.

Pete's talked about Ariana's obsession over his size before when he joked about it in his stand-up special "Pete Davidson: Alive From New York" ... quipping that Ari just has small hands.