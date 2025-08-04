Pete Davidson Rides Rollercoasters With Nicholas Hoult at Amusement Park

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Davidson is letting loose as he gears up for his next film ... spotted riding rollercoasters and having a blast alongside his castmate.

Davidson was soaking up some summer fun Sunday at Kennywood Amusement Park in Pennsylvania ... grinning ear to ear with Nicholas Hoult.

el concepto de nicholas siendo amigo de PETE DAVIDSON pic.twitter.com/6NO4qLaoaR — rowar (@grantuchis) August 4, 2025 @grantuchis

The duo is slated to star together in "How to Rob a Bank" -- an action thriller about a crew of bank robbers who share their heists on social media while dodging the cops.

In a video -- obtained by TMZ -- Pete and Nicholas are seen side by side, bracing themselves as they take on the "Black Widow" ... a ride that spins passengers in a giant circle 146 feet from the ground!

Parkgoers were clearly stoked to see the famous actors in person, and both Pete and Nicholas took time to snap flicks with their fans.

Things seem to be going pretty well for Pete these days ... TMZ broke the story -- the comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, with the baby due this winter.