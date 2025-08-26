Pregnant Elsie Hewitt Glows in Purple Bikini Hot Shots

Play video content Instagram/@elsie

Elsie Hewitt is embracing her pregnancy body ... practically glowing while posing in an itty-bitty bikini in new hot shots from a recent getaway.

The model -- who announced she's expecting with boyfriend Pete Davidson back in July -- shared a number of photos from her visit to the Greek islands, where she looked happier than ever in a teensy purple two-piece suit while taking in the Mediterranean sun.

EH proved she had a similar sense of humor to her comedian baby daddy, as she even roasted her vacation look in the caption of her upload.

Elsie wrote she felt her slicked-back bun made her look like she'd shaved her head ... giving her bald old man vibes.

Her followers disagreed, however ... the post has received quite a bit of love, with many noting that NO ONE was looking at her hair.

This isn't the first bikini thirst trap Elsie has dropped since announcing her big baby news. In fact, last week, Elsie donned a different tiny bikini ... which allowed her to flaunt her beautiful growing bump.

Remember, we broke the pregnancy news this summer, when sources told us that Elsie and Pete's little one is due this winter.